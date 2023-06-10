Avalanche Price Down 19.8% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.02 billion and approximately $429.67 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.66 or 0.00045174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00031782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00014379 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000209 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,614,035 coins and its circulating supply is 344,894,585 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

