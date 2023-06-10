Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Tops $4.47 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.47 billion and $160.27 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $12.97 or 0.00049656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00033489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015103 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,608,980 coins and its circulating supply is 344,889,530 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

