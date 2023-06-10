AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Cut by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 0.9% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 152,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,696.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone Price Performance

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,475 shares of company stock worth $86,386,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,363.19. 153,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,967. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,576.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,493.34. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,959.58 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 64.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $29.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.