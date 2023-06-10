Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300,145 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.11% of Automatic Data Processing worth $107,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after buying an additional 472,896 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,974,000 after purchasing an additional 461,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 996,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,337,000 after purchasing an additional 335,206 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.22. 1,295,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.