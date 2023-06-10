Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $5,592,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 32,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,828,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $17,225,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,064,000 after buying an additional 19,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $215.22 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

