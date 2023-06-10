Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.

Aura Minerals Price Performance

TSE:ORA opened at C$9.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Aura Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.49 and a 1-year high of C$12.14. The firm has a market cap of C$707.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aura Minerals Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 2,700 shares of Aura Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.75, for a total value of C$26,325.00. 53.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.