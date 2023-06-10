Aumann (ETR:AAG) Stock Price Down 1%

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Rating) traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €14.26 ($15.33) and last traded at €14.26 ($15.33). 13,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.40 ($15.48).

Aumann Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is €15.99 and its 200 day moving average is €14.17. The stock has a market cap of $217.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.09.

About Aumann

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment manufactures and sells specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

