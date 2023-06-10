Audius Reaches Market Cap of $175.14 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Audius has a market capitalization of $175.14 million and $13.55 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,180,985,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,051,967,676 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

