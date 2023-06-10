AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Raised by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,456 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.39.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.76.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

