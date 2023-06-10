Atlas Wealth LLC Makes New $6.83 Million Investment in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 608,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,831,000. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust accounts for 1.8% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 252,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter.

GGZ stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $13.02.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

