Atlas Wealth LLC Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 308,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NML opened at $6.61 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 50,000 shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 378,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,606.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 58,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $383,699.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 328,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,751.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $312,500.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 378,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,606.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure & Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

