Atlas Wealth LLC Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 21.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in The Taiwan Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 522.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

The Taiwan Fund Price Performance

Shares of TWN stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

Taiwan Fund is an an integral economic player and closed-end management investment company. It allows investors to access and participate in the growth of the economy and the stock market, as well as the investment potential of the mainland and other emerging economies in the region.

