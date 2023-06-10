Atlas Wealth LLC Invests $879,000 in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,349 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 750,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after acquiring an additional 269,912 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $4,562,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Fluor by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 31,054 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

