Atlas Wealth LLC Invests $498,000 in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,933 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Atlas Wealth LLC owned 0.50% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWZ. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 250,137 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 10.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. 29.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Price Performance

SWZ opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.