Atlas Wealth LLC Invests $1.65 Million in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Atlas Wealth LLC owned 2.15% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTF opened at $10.78 on Friday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th.

In other DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

