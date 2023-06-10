Atlas Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $7,250,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $844,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 306,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 734.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $813,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

