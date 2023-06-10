Atlas Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,291,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,773,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund comprises 5.1% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $66,953,000 after buying an additional 48,413 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,506,340 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,517,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,418,732 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,628,000 after purchasing an additional 611,675 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 79,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

ADX opened at $16.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th.

(Get Rating)

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.