Atlas Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,405 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $73,589.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,793,327.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total transaction of $73,589.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,327.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $8,994,362 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of META opened at $264.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.00. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $276.57.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.11.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

