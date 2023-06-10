Atlas Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $182.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $251.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.