Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (OTC:ALLIF – Get Rating) shares rose 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 59,927 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 50,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Atlantic Lithium Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 million and a PE ratio of -6.07.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

