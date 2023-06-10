Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.30

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and traded as low as $2.12. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 77,311 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
Athabasca Oil Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.
Athabasca Oil Company Profile
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
