Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
