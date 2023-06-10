Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 301,130 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 301,130 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.17% of McDonald’s worth $331,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,484 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

MCD traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $286.79. 1,976,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.12. The firm has a market cap of $209.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

