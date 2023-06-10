Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,546,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 0.9% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.61% of Automatic Data Processing worth $608,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,098,391,000 after buying an additional 309,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,923,000 after buying an additional 123,725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,022,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,590,000 after purchasing an additional 93,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,598. The company has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

