Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,116,822 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.69% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $345,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,550,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,921,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,778,000 after purchasing an additional 159,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,748,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,774,170. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

