Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 633,546 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,480,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 633,546 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.59% of Boston Scientific worth $392,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 952.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,017 shares of company stock worth $9,397,768. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,210,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,298,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $54.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

