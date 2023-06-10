Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 153.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498,355 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Novartis were worth $374,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,168,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,405. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $213.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

