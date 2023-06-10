Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 92,338 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,338 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.83% of McKesson worth $424,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.17.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $393.91. 667,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,662. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.96 and a 200-day moving average of $370.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,196 shares of company stock valued at $9,735,437. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.