Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 634,198 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,553,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 634,198 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.2% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.27% of Mastercard worth $887,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,498,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $369.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,642. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $349.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

