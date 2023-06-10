Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 3,746,688 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2,180.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,746,688 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.13% of AstraZeneca worth $265,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 55,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $2,756,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6,670.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 42,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.06. 3,798,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

