Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 15,047,063 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,047,063 shares during the quarter. Vale makes up about 0.7% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.68% of Vale worth $529,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,578,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,773,000 after buying an additional 2,305,324 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Vale by 7,636.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,453,000 after buying an additional 33,820,650 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,591,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,717,000 after buying an additional 2,640,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vale by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,551,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,630,000 after buying an additional 198,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Vale by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,394,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,136,000 after buying an additional 6,201,399 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VALE. Citigroup downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Vale Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VALE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 26,762,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,411,108. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Vale

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.