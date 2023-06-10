Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 1,187,135 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,663,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187,135 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $487,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.22. 6,690,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,579,834. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. The company has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.