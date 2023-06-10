Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Shares Down 0.3%

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.15 and last traded at $21.15. 1,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 283.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Company Profile

The Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (YPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Reverse Cap Weighted US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that holds the components of the S&P 500 Index, weighted inversely by market-cap. YPS was launched on Oct 31, 2017 and is managed by ArrowShares.

