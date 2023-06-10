Ark 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.63 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. Ark has a total market cap of $38.93 million and $2.63 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000269 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002351 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002676 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,528,132 coins and its circulating supply is 173,527,996 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.