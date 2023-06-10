Ariel Investments LLC Reduces Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,682 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,935,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $2,632,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $130.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $108.64 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.23.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,317. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.