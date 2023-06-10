Ariel Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.7978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

