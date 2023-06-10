Ariel Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Ariel Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,521 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $14,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.15. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

