Ariel Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 768,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 666,877 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,447,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,635,000 after purchasing an additional 597,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 375,904 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 492,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 324,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,455,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,789,000 after purchasing an additional 306,036 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $31.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

