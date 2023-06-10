Ariel Investments LLC Acquires 348 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $74.06 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

