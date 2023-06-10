Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.57

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.57 and traded as high as C$0.63. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 1,559,177 shares trading hands.

Argonaut Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$509.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.57.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

