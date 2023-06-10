Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Cap of $59.87 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $59.87 million and $1.23 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00044044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00030854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

