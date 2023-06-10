Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $4,719,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 297.3% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 72,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 53,920 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

