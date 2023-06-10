Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) vs. Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Head to Head Survey

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) and Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Replimune Group and Aptose Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Replimune Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Aptose Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Replimune Group currently has a consensus price target of $51.80, indicating a potential upside of 130.53%. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus price target of $55.67, indicating a potential upside of 901.20%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Replimune Group has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

87.8% of Replimune Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of Replimune Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Aptose Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Replimune Group and Aptose Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Replimune Group N/A -35.84% -31.39% Aptose Biosciences N/A -106.04% -82.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Replimune Group and Aptose Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Replimune Group N/A N/A -$174.28 million ($3.00) -7.49 Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$41.82 million ($7.20) -0.77

Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptose Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Replimune Group beats Aptose Biosciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the business of developing oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin A. Love, and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

