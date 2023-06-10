Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stake Lessened by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,252 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 1.5% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $18,625,959.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,754,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,330,943.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 2,070,663 shares of company stock worth $133,983,741 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $72.98. 2,397,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,178. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.16, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.58. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.07%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

