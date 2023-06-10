Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $167.81

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.81 ($2.09) and traded as low as GBX 164 ($2.04). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 172 ($2.14), with a volume of 513,791 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £878.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -894.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 168.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 174.46.

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

