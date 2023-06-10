Anyswap Price Tops $3.66 on Major Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $68.27 million and $13,548.83 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for approximately $3.66 or 0.00014240 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 3.63176671 USD and is down -16.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $14,064.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

