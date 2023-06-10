Ankr (ANKR) Trading 24.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ankr (ANKR) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $195.80 million and approximately $37.57 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01967964 USD and is down -16.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $34,182,838.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

