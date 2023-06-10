Analysts Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Price Target at $127.18

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSM. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $125.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.77.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,426,000 after purchasing an additional 971,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,499,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,715,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 324,941 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Stories

