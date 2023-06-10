Analysts Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) PT at $36.11

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CC. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $32.06 on Friday. Chemours has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $41.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

In other Chemours news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after purchasing an additional 932,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,256,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,243 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 9.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,164,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,745,000 after purchasing an additional 279,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.