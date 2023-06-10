Analysts Set ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) PT at $4.35

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.35.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRQR. JMP Securities raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, April 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.97% and a negative net margin of 1,707.31%. Analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

